Xbox Game Pass is one of the best deals in gaming today. For $10 a month, you get access to a Netflix-style library of video games that you can download and play whenever you want. Some marquee games hit the service the same day they’re released, as with The Outer Worlds. In other words, it’s no surprise that the…
I recently got a Nintendo Switch Lite, and I love it. I wanted to write about the joys of that dying breed of device, the dedicated portable gaming machine. And I thought to myself, how can I write this in a way that would make the largest number of people hate me? And I realized: a ranked list!
The PC is home to just about every type of video game under the sun, but few are as quintessentially PC as strategy games.
Here’s a terrifying fact: Sega has been out of the console business longer than they were in it. And while it was the Dreamcast that finally did the struggling giant in, for a platform that was only around for a couple of years it certainly left one hell of a legacy behind.
Phones are of course great to play actual video games on, but they’re also quietly one of the best platforms around to play digital adaptations of board games as well, whether you’re after traditional fare like Monopoly or something more recent, like Pandemic.
Few series are as dear to my heart as Creative Assembly’s Total War, with its mix of history, real-time tactics and turn-based strategy. Spanning 19 years and 13 games, there are times I feel like Total War games could occupy spots 1-13 on my all-time favourites list. And then there are other times when I remember how…
Before E3, everyone gets excited for the big new announcements. But after E3, all anyone remembers—and cherishes—are the kind of screw-ups, misfires and awkward heroism you can only get when corporate executives and video game developers have to get on stage and act like salesmen in front of millions.
We’ve had some good times, aeroplanes and video games.
Couch co-op games tend to be more intimate than competitive multiplayer games; when it’s just you and a friend or partner, there’s more time to learn and absorb. Where competitive multiplayer needs to be accessible enough to pick up in a pub, co-op games can grow on you over the course of a few evenings. Not every…
I haven’t been enjoying Shadow of War as much as others, partly for its diversions from Tolkien’s tone/universe, a take which has got me thinking about Lord of the Rings video games I do like.
The latest sports games are not always the best.
Kicking off in 1986, Lucasarts presided over an era (running until around the year 2000) in which they were the adventure game Kings, releasing a string of titles that remain all-time classics even decades later.
You’ve no doubt seen countless lists of the best video games set in the Star Wars universe today. Boring. I’d like to try something a little different, and tell you what the best Star Wars video game is.
It’s hard to believe given its place in history, but the original Xbox was only really around for four years. That’s not long in console terms, but as we all found, when it came to Microsoft’s first console the focus was on quality, not quantity.
I’ve spent months kicking this “Best” around. Considering all types of space lasers and sniper weapons and over-powered pistols. But no matter how many other weapons I consider, I always keep coming back to an antique Second World War battle rifle.
I was only partially raised by my parents. They taught me some things: tying shoelaces, manners, the gentlemen’s sport of cricket. But growing up alongside Sierra adventure games, they taught me pretty much everything else, from asinine grammar to correct police procedure to the very alarming fact that almost…
Civilization VI is a very good video game, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement.
There’s just something about video games with an isometric viewpoint, isn’t there? Something...cute about them. No matter how dark and brutal a game’s setting and art may be, tilting a camera up and around makes everything look like an action figure.
It’s the best-selling home video game console of all time. So yeah, the PlayStation 2 has some good games. But which of them are the best?
Planet Coaster is a game that’s at its strongest when you’re building stuff. And unless you’re very talented, the stuff you build probably won’t be as cool as this stuff.
Advertisement