Let's Rank (A Few) Sonic Games

Sonic the Hedgehog was weirdly 2020's movie of the year, since it was the last decent movie released in theaters before covid hit. Screenshot : Paramount Pictures / Sega

There are a lot of Sonic games. There aren’t too many Sonic games because one can never get enough of the blue streak, but in order to keep this list from spiraling out of control I created a few ground rules.



1. It must be a platformer. Sorry Sonic Team Racing and Sonic Spinball, we want OGs only.



2. It must be on a major console. Part of the reason why trying to rank the Sonic games would get out of hand very quickly is because of the preponderance of handheld titles. For this list, we’re keeping it to major games released on consoles. This one hurt a little bit because it means excluding one of my favorite Sonic games, Sonic Triple Trouble, which was only released on the Game Gear. Sorry too, Sonic Advance fans.



3. The game must star Sonic the Hedgehog. We are talking about Sonic after all. Sorry (not sorry, really) Shadow The Hedgehog and Knuckles Chaotix.



Without further ado, here’s our ranking of (some of) the Sonic games from worst to best.

