Let's Rank The Call of Duty Games, From Worst To Best

Gif : Kotaku / Activision

There are many Call of Duty games. Some might say too many! I wouldn’t though, because while the franchise has become popular to hate, I think it can still offer up some exciting multiplayer action and big, fun single-player campaigns. Heck, if you like zombies, some Call of Duty games even have that covered. But with a big franchise like this, inevitably some games are better than others.



For this list, we are excluding a few Call of Duty games: the phone games, that weird online-only game released in China, and some of the ports (like CoD4 on the Wii). Also, any remastered versions or re-released versions are not getting separate entries; just assume those versions are ranked the same as their original counterpart. Also, this list isn’t just about multiplayer, single-player, co-op, or zombies. The entirety of each game is being factored into its placement in this list.



So with that out of the way, we are oscar mike and heading to the LZ. Oh and also, let’s rank these games from worst to best!



