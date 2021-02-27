Let's Rank The Hitman Trilogy Levels, From Worst To Best

Image : IO Interactive / Kotaku

With the release of Hitman 3, the latest Hitman trilogy has concluded. After three games and two DLC levels, the new entry has over 20 levels set around the globe and countless ways to kill people. Let’s rank them!

Just a bit out of housekeeping before we go on our merry murder global tour. We are only ranking the main levels featured in Hitman, Hitman 2, and Hitman 3. We also are including the two DLC levels from Hitman 2. None of the special missions or variations of levels are on this list. We also aren’t ranking the sniper assassin missions, which are fun but very different things.



With that out of the way, put on a nice suit, grab your favorite small object to throw, and find out what Hitman level is the best.